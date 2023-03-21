The Oregon Ducks (21-14) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Wisconsin matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Wisconsin vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Wisconsin Moneyline

Wisconsin vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Wisconsin has compiled a 14-17-1 record against the spread this season.

The Badgers have an ATS record of 4-4 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year.

Oregon has compiled a 17-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 18 out of the Ducks' 35 games this season have gone over the point total.

