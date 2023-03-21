The New Jersey Devils (45-18-7) host the Minnesota Wild (40-22-8) after Jesper Bratt recorded a hat trick in the Devils' 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The contest on Tuesday begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSGSN, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-175) Wild (+150) 6

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have been an underdog in 15 games this season, and won four (26.7%).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer twice so far this season. They lost both games.

The Wild have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has played 34 games this season with over 6 goals.

Wild vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 244 (6th) Goals 203 (23rd) 187 (4th) Goals Allowed 187 (4th) 41 (21st) Power Play Goals 49 (14th) 36 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (14th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota has gone over the total in six of its last 10 games.

The Wild have averaged a total of 5.7 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 less than this game's over/under of 6.

Over the last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents averaged 1.3 more goals than their season game score average of 7.8 goals.

The Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (203 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Wild's 187 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the fourth-fewest in the league.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.

