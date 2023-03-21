Matthew Boldy scored a hat trick for the Minnesota Wild in their last game, and next up is a meeting with the New Jersey Devils, on Tuesday in Newark.

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Wild vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/11/2023 Wild Devils 3-2 (F/SO) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 187 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the NHL.

The Wild have 203 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Wild are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40% Mats Zuccarello 68 22 41 63 40 40 38.9% Joel Eriksson Ek 70 23 30 53 12 39 48.1% Matthew Boldy 70 22 29 51 35 48 57% Marcus Johansson 69 15 21 36 25 25 42.6%

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 187 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.

The Devils score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (244 total, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Devils are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.

Devils Key Players