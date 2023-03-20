BJ Freeman and Aly Khalifa are two players to watch on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Milwaukee Panthers (22-11) play the Charlotte 49ers (19-14) at Ocean Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on FloSports.

How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Charlotte

Game Day: Monday, March 20

Monday, March 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Milwaukee's Last Game

Milwaukee was victorious in its previous game versus Stetson, 87-83 in OT, on Sunday. Freeman led the way with 43 points, plus seven rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM BJ Freeman 43 7 1 0 0 3 Elijah Jamison 12 7 2 1 0 2 Ahmad Rand 12 3 0 3 2 0

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Freeman paces his squad in points (18.3), rebounds (5.2) and assists (3.0) per game, shooting 40.6% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kentrell Pullian puts up 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Ahmad Rand averages 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 60.9% from the floor.

Justin Thomas puts up a team-high 3.0 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds, shooting 43.1% from the floor.

Markeith Browning II puts up 9.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the floor.

Milwaukee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)