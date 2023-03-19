The Liberty Flames (27-8) and the Wisconsin Badgers (18-14) play at on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at TBA ET. The game has no set line.

Wisconsin vs. Liberty Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Venue:

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Badgers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 14 of the Badgers' 29 games with a set total have hit the over (48.3%).

Wisconsin is 13-16-0 ATS this year.

Wisconsin (13-16-0 ATS) has covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 10.4% less often than Liberty (16-13-0) this year.

Wisconsin vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 74.8 140.2 60.5 124.3 135.6 Wisconsin 65.4 140.2 63.8 124.3 129.6

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

Wisconsin has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

Four of the Badgers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Badgers' 65.4 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 60.5 the Flames give up.

When it scores more than 60.5 points, Wisconsin is 11-10 against the spread and 14-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Liberty vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 16-13-0 13-16-0 Wisconsin 13-16-0 14-15-0

Wisconsin vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits

Liberty Wisconsin 18-1 Home Record 9-6 6-6 Away Record 5-6 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 79.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.9 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.