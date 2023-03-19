Wisconsin vs. Liberty: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 19
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Liberty Flames (27-8) and the Wisconsin Badgers (18-14) play at on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at TBA ET. The game has no set line.
Wisconsin vs. Liberty Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: TBD
- Venue:
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Badgers Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 14 of the Badgers' 29 games with a set total have hit the over (48.3%).
- Wisconsin is 13-16-0 ATS this year.
- Wisconsin (13-16-0 ATS) has covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 10.4% less often than Liberty (16-13-0) this year.
Wisconsin vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Liberty
|74.8
|140.2
|60.5
|124.3
|135.6
|Wisconsin
|65.4
|140.2
|63.8
|124.3
|129.6
Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends
- Wisconsin has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- Four of the Badgers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Badgers' 65.4 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 60.5 the Flames give up.
- When it scores more than 60.5 points, Wisconsin is 11-10 against the spread and 14-8 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Liberty vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Liberty
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Wisconsin
|13-16-0
|14-15-0
Wisconsin vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits
|Liberty
|Wisconsin
|18-1
|Home Record
|9-6
|6-6
|Away Record
|5-6
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|3-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|79.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|64.9
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-9-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.