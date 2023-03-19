Tyler Wahl is one of the players to watch on Sunday at 12:00 PM ET, when the Wisconsin Badgers (18-14) match up with the Liberty Flames (27-8) at Kohl Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Liberty

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Arena: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Wisconsin's Last Game

In its previous game, Wisconsin topped Bradley on Tuesday, 81-62. Steven Crowl scored a team-high 36 points (and chipped in one assist and nine boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Steven Crowl 36 9 1 0 2 5 Max Klesmit 16 3 2 3 0 1 Connor Essegian 14 5 1 0 0 1

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Crowl is tops on the Badgers with 12.3 points per contest and 7.0 rebounds, while also averaging 2.5 assists.

Wahl posts 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor.

Chucky Hepburn paces his team in assists per game (2.9), and also averages 11.7 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Connor Essegian is averaging 12.0 points, 0.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Max Klesmit puts up 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.4% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wisconsin Top Performers (Last 10 Games)