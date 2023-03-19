Jalen Blackmon and BJ Freeman are two players to watch when the Stetson Hatters (17-13) and the Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) face off at Ocean Center on Sunday. Gametime is set for 6:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on FloSports.

How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Stetson

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

6:30 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Milwaukee's Last Game

Milwaukee lost its most recent game to Cleveland State, 93-80, on Monday. Jalen Johnson starred with 24 points, plus eight boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Johnson 24 8 0 0 0 0 BJ Freeman 19 4 4 1 0 0 Justin Thomas 10 3 0 2 1 2

Milwaukee Players to Watch

The Panthers receive 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kentrell Pullian.

Ahmad Rand is posting 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 60.6% of his shots from the floor.

Justin Thomas is the Panthers' top assist man (3.0 per game), and he contributes 7.2 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Markeith Browning II is No. 1 on the Panthers in rebounding (5.2 per game), and produces 9.7 points and 2.7 assists. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Milwaukee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)