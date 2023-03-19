Sunday's game between the Stetson Hatters (17-13) and Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) squaring off at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 77-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Stetson, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on March 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 77, Milwaukee 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Stetson

Computer Predicted Spread: Stetson (-2.8)

Stetson (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Stetson is 15-9-0 against the spread, while Milwaukee's ATS record this season is 15-14-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hatters are 17-7-0 and the Panthers are 17-12-0. Stetson is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games, while Milwaukee has gone 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 78.3 points per game (34th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per contest (286th in college basketball). They have a +144 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Milwaukee grabs 35.8 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 32.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.2 boards per game.

Milwaukee makes 8 three-pointers per game (104th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 35.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.6%.

Milwaukee has committed 14.6 turnovers per game (346th in college basketball), 1.9 more than the 12.7 it forces (120th in college basketball).

