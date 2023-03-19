The Stetson Hatters (17-13) take the court against the Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on FloSports.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Stetson vs. Milwaukee matchup.

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Betting Trends

Milwaukee has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread eight times this season (8-5 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Stetson has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

Hatters games have gone over the point total 19 out of 27 times this season.

