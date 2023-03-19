Milwaukee vs. Stetson: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
The Stetson Hatters (17-13) take the court against the Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on FloSports.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Stetson vs. Milwaukee matchup.
Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloSports
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Milwaukee vs. Stetson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Stetson Moneyline
|Milwaukee Moneyline
Milwaukee vs. Stetson Betting Trends
- Milwaukee has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread eight times this season (8-5 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Stetson has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 10 times.
- Hatters games have gone over the point total 19 out of 27 times this season.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.