When the Marquette Golden Eagles and Michigan State Spartans play in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena on Sunday at 5:15 PM ET, Tyler Kolek and A.J Hoggard will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Marquette's Last Game

In its previous game, Marquette defeated Vermont on Friday, 78-61. Kam Jones scored a team-high 19 points (and added two assists and four rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kam Jones 19 4 2 1 0 3 Oso Ighodaro 14 5 5 0 1 0 David Joplin 12 2 3 0 0 2

Marquette Players to Watch

Kolek is tops on the Golden Eagles at 7.5 assists per game, while also posting 4.1 rebounds and 13.1 points. He is third in college basketball in assists.

Oso Ighodaro leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.9), and also averages 11.5 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Jones is tops on the Golden Eagles at 15.1 points per game, while also averaging 2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper posts 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

David Joplin is averaging 9.4 points, 0.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Marquette Top Performers (Last 10 Games)