Sunday's game that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) versus the Michigan State Spartans (20-12) at Nationwide Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-70 in favor of Marquette. Game time is at 5:15 PM ET on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Marquette projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup against Michigan State. The total has been set at 140.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Marquette -2.5

Marquette -2.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -145, Michigan State +120

Marquette vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Marquette (-2.5)



Marquette (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Marquette's record against the spread so far this season is 20-11-0, and Michigan State's is 15-14-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Golden Eagles are 15-16-0 and the Spartans are 16-13-0. The teams score an average of 150.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Marquette has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall. Michigan State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +335 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.9 points per game (19th in college basketball) and give up 70.3 per contest (185th in college basketball).

Marquette comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It is grabbing 28.4 rebounds per game (333rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.5 per outing.

Marquette makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (7.6).

The Golden Eagles rank 11th in college basketball with 102.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 129th in college basketball defensively with 89.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (41st in college basketball play), 4.3 fewer than the 14.7 it forces on average (32nd in college basketball).

