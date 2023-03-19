Sunday's game features the Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) and the Michigan State Spartans (20-12) facing off at Nationwide Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-71 victory for Marquette according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:15 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Marquette projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup against Michigan State. The total is currently listed at 141.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Marquette -2.5

Marquette -2.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -155, Michigan State +130

Marquette vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Michigan State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Marquette (-2.5)



Marquette (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Marquette's record against the spread this season is 20-11-0, while Michigan State's is 15-14-0. The Golden Eagles are 15-16-0 and the Spartans are 16-13-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams average 150.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's total. Marquette is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its past 10 games, while Michigan State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +335 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.9 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 70.3 per contest (185th in college basketball).

Marquette is 333rd in the nation at 28.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 fewer than the 32.5 its opponents average.

Marquette makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (7.6).

The Golden Eagles' 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in college basketball, and the 89.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 128th in college basketball.

Marquette has committed 4.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (40th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.7 (32nd in college basketball).

