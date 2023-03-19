The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) take on the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) with a Sweet 16 spot in the East Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at Nationwide Arena.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Michigan State matchup.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS

Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Marquette is 21-12-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, 16 out of the Golden Eagles' 33 games have hit the over.

Michigan State has compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 16 out of the Spartans' 30 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1800), Marquette is 12th-best in the country. It is one spot below that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Golden Eagles have had the 36th-biggest change this season, improving from +16000 at the beginning to +1800.

With odds of +1800, Marquette has been given a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 Oddsmakers have moved the Spartans' national championship odds up from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +4500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 72nd-biggest change.

The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +4500 moneyline odds, is 2.2%.

