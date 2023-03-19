The No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) head into their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) on Sunday at 5:15 PM. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the East Region bracket.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Marquette vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Marquette (-2.5) 141.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Marquette (-3) 141.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Marquette has covered 21 times in 33 chances against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 33 times this season.

Michigan State has put together a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, 16 out of the Spartans' 30 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1500

+1500 Oddsmakers rate Marquette higher (10th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (12th-best).

The Golden Eagles were +16000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +1500, which is the 37th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Marquette has a 6.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Sportsbooks have moved the Spartans' national championship odds up from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 71st-biggest change.

The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.