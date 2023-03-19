How to Watch the Bucks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors (35-36) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) on March 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Raptors allow to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 49.1% from the field, it is 18-4 overall.
- The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 17th.
- The Bucks average just 4.1 more points per game (116.2) than the Raptors allow (112.1).
- Milwaukee is 36-7 when scoring more than 112.1 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are averaging 119.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 112.8 points per contest.
- Defensively Milwaukee has been worse at home this year, ceding 112.4 points per game, compared to 112.3 when playing on the road.
- The Bucks are making 14.8 treys per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.9% points better than they're averaging on the road (14.7 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Goran Dragic
|Out
|Knee
|Brook Lopez
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Grayson Allen
|Questionable
|Foot
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Calf
