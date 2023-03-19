Bucks vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - March 19
The Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) are dealing with four players on the injury report as they prepare for a Sunday, March 19 game against the Toronto Raptors (35-36) at Fiserv Forum, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.
The Bucks are coming off of a 139-123 loss to the Pacers in their last outing on Thursday. In the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 25 points.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Goran Dragic
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|6.4
|1.4
|2.7
|Brook Lopez
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|15.5
|6.7
|1.3
|Grayson Allen
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|10.7
|3.3
|2.3
|Jae Crowder
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|6
|4.2
|1.4
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot), Dalano Banton: Out (Thumb)
Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet
Bucks Season Insights
- The Bucks average 116.2 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 112.1 the Raptors allow.
- Milwaukee has a 36-7 record when putting up more than 112.1 points.
- The Bucks' offense has been much improved over their last 10 games, racking up 124.4 points per contest compared to the 116.2 they've averaged this year.
- Milwaukee makes 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.6% rate (11th in the NBA), compared to the 11.9 per game its opponents make at a 34.9% rate.
- The Bucks average 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in the league), and allow 108.6 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).
Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-7.5
|235.5
