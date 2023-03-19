Bucks vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors (35-36) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) after losing three straight road games. The Bucks are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 234.5.
Bucks vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-8.5
|234.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in 27 of 70 games this season.
- The average total in Milwaukee's games this season is 228.6, 5.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks are 40-30-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has won 46 out of the 57 games, or 80.7%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Milwaukee has won 11 of its 14 games, or 78.6%, when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 80% chance to win.
Bucks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|27
|38.6%
|116.2
|229.1
|112.4
|224.5
|226.6
|Raptors
|23
|32.4%
|112.9
|229.1
|112.1
|224.5
|223.8
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Bucks have hit the over seven times.
- Milwaukee has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (57.1%). It has covered 20 times in 35 games at home and 20 times in 35 games on the road.
- The 116.2 points per game the Bucks record are only 4.1 more points than the Raptors give up (112.1).
- When Milwaukee totals more than 112.1 points, it is 31-12 against the spread and 36-7 overall.
Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|40-30
|7-11
|36-34
|Raptors
|36-35
|0-0
|40-31
Bucks vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Bucks
|Raptors
|116.2
|112.9
|9
|21
|31-12
|24-14
|36-7
|26-12
|112.4
|112.1
|9
|5
|25-13
|32-17
|32-6
|32-17
