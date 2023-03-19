Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (35-36) are 8-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet.
Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bucks vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 117 - Raptors 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Bucks (- 8)
- Pick OU:
Under (235)
- The Bucks (38-27-5 ATS) have covered the spread 54.3% of the time, five% more often than the Raptors (35-35-1) this year.
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Toronto and its opponents do it more often (54.9% of the time) than Milwaukee and its opponents (48.6%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 46-11, a better mark than the Raptors have recorded (10-19) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bucks Performance Insights
- Milwaukee is scoring 116.2 points per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 112.4 points per contest (ninth-ranked).
- So far this season, the Bucks rank 13th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.2 per game.
- The Bucks rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.8 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown.
- This year, Milwaukee has taken 55.4% two-pointers, accounting for 65.1% of the team's baskets. It has shot 44.6% threes (34.9% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.