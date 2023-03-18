The No. 5 seed Oklahoma Sooners (25-6) will look to defeat the No. 12 seed Portland Pilots (23-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. This contest tips off at 9:00 PM.

Oklahoma Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Oklahoma vs. Portland Scoring Comparison

The Pilots score an average of 69.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 75.6 the Sooners allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.6 points, Portland is 10-1.

Oklahoma's record is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 69.5 points.

The Sooners average 22.5 more points per game (84.5) than the Pilots allow (62.0).

Oklahoma has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 62.0 points.

When Portland gives up fewer than 84.5 points, it is 21-5.

The Sooners are making 45.3% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Pilots concede to opponents (48.1%).

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 80-71 Gallagher-Iba Arena 3/10/2023 TCU W 77-76 Municipal Auditorium 3/11/2023 Iowa State L 82-72 Municipal Auditorium 3/18/2023 Portland - Pauley Pavilion

Portland Schedule