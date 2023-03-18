When the Missouri Tigers and Princeton Tigers play in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, Kobe Brown and Tosan Evbuomwan will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Princeton

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV: TNT

Missouri's Last Game

In its most recent game, Missouri topped Utah State on Thursday, 76-65. D'Moi Hodge scored a team-high 23 points (and added two assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Moi Hodge 23 4 2 4 0 5 Kobe Brown 19 8 2 2 1 3 DeAndre Gholston 11 2 1 0 0 0

Princeton's Last Game

Princeton won its most recent game against Arizona, 59-55, on Thursday. Evbuomwan was its leading scorer with 15 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tosan Evbuomwan 15 7 4 1 1 0 Blake Peters 9 3 0 1 0 3 Ryan Langborg 8 2 1 1 2 0

Missouri Players to Watch

Brown is tops on his squad in both points (15.9) and rebounds (6.3) per contest, and also puts up 2.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Hodge puts up 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 2.6 steals (sixth in the country) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Noah Carter is posting 9.5 points, 1.8 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Nick Honor leads the Missouri Tigers at 2.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 1.6 rebounds and 7.9 points.

DeAndre Gholston is averaging 10.7 points, 1.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Princeton Players to Watch

Matt Allocco gets the Princeton Tigers 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caden Pierce is the Princeton Tigers' top rebounder (7.1 per game), and he contributes 8.3 points and 1.2 assists.

Ryan Langborg gets the Princeton Tigers 12 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Keeshawn Kellman is putting up 8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 60.7% of his shots from the floor.

Missouri Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Moi Hodge 17.4 3.6 1.4 3.1 0.4 3.5 Kobe Brown 15.1 6.8 2 1.7 0.5 1.7 Noah Carter 9.5 3.9 2.2 0.8 0.1 1.1 DeAndre Gholston 11.8 2.3 2.1 0.6 0 0.8 Nick Honor 6.5 1.3 2.8 1.1 0 1.5

Princeton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)