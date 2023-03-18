An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 16th-seeded Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) play against the No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) on Saturday at Assembly Hall. The contest begins at 11:30 AM.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles' 69.4 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 62.3 the Hoosiers allow.

Tennessee Tech is 18-3 when it scores more than 62.3 points.

Indiana is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.

The Hoosiers score 81.5 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 62.6 the Golden Eagles allow.

When Indiana puts up more than 62.6 points, it is 26-2.

Tennessee Tech has a 19-8 record when allowing fewer than 81.5 points.

This season the Hoosiers are shooting 49.6% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Golden Eagles concede.

The Golden Eagles make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/26/2023 @ Iowa L 86-85 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 3/3/2023 Michigan State W 94-85 Target Center 3/4/2023 Ohio State L 79-75 Target Center 3/18/2023 Tennessee Tech - Assembly Hall

Tennessee Tech Schedule