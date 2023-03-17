The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (25-7) are 2.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 12 Drake Bulldogs (27-7) on Friday, beginning at 7:25 PM on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 5-12 matchup before filling out your bracket. The point total in the matchup is set at 146.5.

Miami vs. Drake Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami -2.5 146.5

Miami vs Drake Betting Records & Stats

The Hurricanes are 14-11-0 ATS this season.

Miami has a record of 16-2, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Hurricanes have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Drake's ATS record is 15-16-0 this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Drake has a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami vs. Drake Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami 15 53.6% 79.4 154.7 72.1 136 147.4 Drake 10 32.3% 75.3 154.7 63.9 136 138.3

Additional Miami vs Drake Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Hurricanes have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

Drake is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games.

The Bulldogs have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

The 79.4 points per game the Hurricanes average are 15.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (63.9).

When Miami scores more than 63.9 points, it is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall.

The Bulldogs' 75.3 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 72.1 the Hurricanes give up.

Drake has put together a 10-8 ATS record and an 18-2 overall record in games it scores more than 72.1 points.

Miami vs. Drake Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami 14-11-0 9-8 12-16-0 Drake 15-16-0 1-1 14-17-0

Miami vs. Drake Home/Away Splits

Miami Drake 16-1 Home Record 14-1 7-4 Away Record 6-6 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 83.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

