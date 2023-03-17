An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 12th-seeded Drake Bulldogs (27-7) hit the court against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest begins at 7:25 PM, on TBS.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Miami vs. Drake matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Miami vs. Drake Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Miami vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Miami vs. Drake Betting Trends

Miami is 17-14-0 ATS this season.

A total of 14 out of the Hurricanes' 31 games this season have hit the over.

Drake has compiled a 15-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 15 out of the Bulldogs' 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Miami Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Miami is 29th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (35th).

The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

Miami has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Drake Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 The Bulldogs were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +60000, which is the 15th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Drake winning the national championship, based on its +60000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.