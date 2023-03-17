The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (23-10) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:45 PM. Marquette is favored by 10.5 points in the contest, which airs on CBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 2-15 matchup when filling out your brackets. The matchup's over/under is set at 142.5.

Marquette vs. Vermont Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

Where: Columbus, Ohio

Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -10.5 142.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

In 21 games this season, Marquette and its opponents have gone over 142.5 combined points.

The average point total in Marquette's games this year is 150.5, eight more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Golden Eagles have put together a 19-11-0 record against the spread.

Marquette has been the favorite in 17 games this season and won 16 (94.1%) of those contests.

Marquette has been at least a -650 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for Marquette.

Marquette vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 21 70% 79.9 152.9 70.6 137.2 150.1 Vermont 8 28.6% 73 152.9 66.6 137.2 136.9

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

Marquette has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its past 10 games.

Four of Golden Eagles' past 10 contests have hit the over.

The 79.9 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 13.3 more points than the Catamounts allow (66.6).

Marquette has a 16-9 record against the spread and a 24-5 record overall when putting up more than 66.6 points.

Marquette vs. Vermont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 19-11-0 4-6 15-15-0 Vermont 17-11-0 1-0 14-14-0

Marquette vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits

Marquette Vermont 16-1 Home Record 13-1 8-4 Away Record 9-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

