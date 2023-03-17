The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (23-10) meet on Friday at 2:45 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on CBS.

Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have made.

Marquette is 23-3 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 333rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts rank 316th.

The 79.9 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 13.3 more points than the Catamounts give up (66.6).

When Marquette scores more than 66.6 points, it is 24-5.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Marquette averages 83.3 points per game at home, compared to 79.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles surrender 71.1 points per game at home this year, compared to 73.7 on the road.

Marquette is averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging in road games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

