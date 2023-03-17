Top Marquette Players to Watch vs. Vermont - First Round
The NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena on Friday features a first-round matchup that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) against the Vermont Catamounts (23-10) at 2:45 PM ET. The Golden Eagles' Tyler Kolek and the Catamounts' Robin Duncan are two players to watch in this contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Marquette vs. Vermont
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Marquette's Last Game
Marquette won its previous game against Xavier, 65-51, on Saturday. Kolek led the way with 20 points, and also had eight rebounds and three assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyler Kolek
|20
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|David Joplin
|12
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kam Jones
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
Marquette Players to Watch
Kolek leads his team in assists per contest (7.6), and also puts up 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Oso Ighodaro leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.9), and also averages 11.4 points and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
Kam Jones puts up 15 points and 2 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.5 rebounds, shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper posts 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
David Joplin puts up 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Marquette Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyler Kolek
|18.1
|4
|7.2
|2
|0.1
|1.5
|Oso Ighodaro
|10.4
|5.8
|3
|0.5
|1
|0
|Kam Jones
|13.2
|3.6
|1.9
|1.2
|0.1
|2.7
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper
|10
|4.7
|0.9
|0.8
|0.1
|1
|Stevie Mitchell
|7.9
|2.7
|0.8
|2.6
|0.2
|0.4
