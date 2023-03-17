The No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) meet the No. 15 Vermont Catamounts (23-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 2:45 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Vermont matchup.

Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Marquette vs. Vermont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Vermont Betting Trends

Marquette has covered 20 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

In the Golden Eagles' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Vermont has compiled an 18-11-0 record against the spread this year.

The Catamounts and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 29 times this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Marquette is 10th-best in the country. It is three spots below that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Golden Eagles' national championship odds have jumped from +16000 at the start of the season to +2000, the 36th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +2000, Marquette has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.