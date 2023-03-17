The No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) meet the No. 15 Vermont Catamounts (23-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 2:45 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Vermont matchup.

Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Marquette vs. Vermont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Vermont Moneyline
BetMGM Marquette (-10.5) 143.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Marquette (-10.5) 143 -600 +450 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Marquette (-10.5) 145.5 -625 +450 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Marquette vs. Vermont Betting Trends

  • Marquette has covered 20 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Golden Eagles' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • Vermont has compiled an 18-11-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Catamounts and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 29 times this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Marquette is 10th-best in the country. It is three spots below that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Golden Eagles' national championship odds have jumped from +16000 at the start of the season to +2000, the 36th-biggest change among all teams.
  • With odds of +2000, Marquette has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

