Friday's game features the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) and the South Florida Bulls (26-6) matching up at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 64-62 win for Marquette according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 17.

The Golden Eagles fell in their last matchup 81-52 against UConn on Sunday.

Marquette vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Marquette vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 64, South Florida 63

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles' best win of the season came in a 59-52 victory versus the No. 7 UConn Huskies on February 8.

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four), but also have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 losses (10).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Bulls have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the country.

Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins

59-52 at home over UConn (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 8

68-61 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 19

70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 20

61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18

57-47 over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on March 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Marquette Performance Insights