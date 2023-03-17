Friday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) versus the Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 73-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:55 PM on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Kent State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 4.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 139.5 total.

Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Indiana -4.5

Indiana -4.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Indiana -190, Kent State +155

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Indiana vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 73, Kent State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Kent State

Pick ATS: Kent State (+4.5)



Kent State (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Indiana has put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season, while Kent State is 20-10-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hoosiers are 17-11-0 and the Golden Flashes are 12-18-0. The teams score 151.6 points per game, 12.1 more points than this matchup's total. Indiana is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while Kent State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers have a +217 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 75 points per game to rank 99th in college basketball and are giving up 68.5 per outing to rank 127th in college basketball.

Indiana averages 33 rebounds per game (99th in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

Indiana hits 5.7 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents (7.5).

The Hoosiers' 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 69th in college basketball, and the 89.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 120th in college basketball.

Indiana forces 10.5 turnovers per game (304th in college basketball) while committing 11.2 (110th in college basketball action).

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes are outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game, with a +371 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.6 points per game (59th in college basketball) and give up 65.7 per outing (53rd in college basketball).

Kent State wins the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. It collects 32.4 rebounds per game, 138th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.7.

Kent State hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (115th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

Kent State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 4.5 per game, committing 11.1 (101st in college basketball) while forcing 15.6 (15th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.