The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (29-5) and the No. 15 UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) meet on Thursday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup starts at 10:05 PM.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. UNC Asheville matchup in this article.

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline UNC Asheville Moneyline
BetMGM UCLA (-17.5) 135.5 -5000 +1350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UCLA (-17.5) 135.5 -2100 +1100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UCLA (-18) 134.5 -2500 +1200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends

  • UCLA has compiled a 19-13-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Bruins' 34 games have hit the over.
  • UNC Asheville is 17-14-1 ATS this season.
  • The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 32 times this year.

UCLA Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • UCLA is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
  • The Bruins have had the 76th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +1000.
  • UCLA has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

UNC Asheville Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +500000
  • UNC Asheville ranks 60th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+500000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 154th, a difference of 94 spots.
  • With odds of +500000, UNC Asheville has been given a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

