The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) and the No. 13 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) battle on Thursday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round matchup starts at 9:40 PM.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-11.5) 136.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Tennessee (-11.5) 136 -675 +500 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Tennessee (-11) 136 -556 +400 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

  • Tennessee has put together a 17-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Volunteers' 33 games have hit the over.
  • Louisiana has covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread this year.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times this year.

Tennessee Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2500
  • Sportsbooks rate Tennessee lower (11th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Volunteers currently have the same odds, going from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2500.
  • Tennessee has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Louisiana Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +150000
  • Louisiana is 53rd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+150000). However, our computer rankings are much less positive, ranking the team 104th, a difference of 51 spots.
  • Louisiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

