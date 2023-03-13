The Sacramento Kings (40-26) are 2-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (48-19) on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 13, 2023

Monday, March 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSWI

NBCS-CA and BSWI Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Bucks vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 118 - Kings 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 2)

Kings (+ 2) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



The Kings' .561 ATS win percentage (37-28-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Bucks' .537 mark (36-26-5 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 2-point underdog or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as a favorite of 2 or more (60.4%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Sacramento and its opponents are more successful (50% of the time) than Milwaukee and its opponents (47.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 44-10, while the Kings are 11-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

Milwaukee has been led by its defense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by surrendering only 111.9 points per game. It ranks ninth in the league in points scored (115.9 per contest).

So far this season, the Bucks rank 14th in the league in assists, averaging 25.2 per game.

The Bucks are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.9 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Milwaukee in 2022-23, 55.2% of them have been two-pointers (64.8% of the team's made baskets) and 44.8% have been from beyond three-point land (35.2%).

