Marquette vs. UConn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Big East Tournament
The No. 1 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (26-6, 17-3 Big East) will square off in the Big East tournament against the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-7, 13-7 Big East) on Friday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 6:30 PM.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Marquette matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Marquette vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Marquette vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Marquette Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-4.5)
|146.5
|-185
|+150
|DraftKings
|UConn (-4)
|147
|-175
|+150
|PointsBet
|UConn (-3.5)
|146.5
|-170
|+140
|Tipico
|UConn (-3.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
Marquette vs. UConn Betting Trends
- Marquette has put together an 18-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Golden Eagles have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs this year.
- UConn has put together a 21-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 30 times this season.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Sportsbooks have moved the Golden Eagles' national championship odds up from +16000 at the beginning of the season to +3000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 36th-biggest change.
- Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.
