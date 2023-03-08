Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Big Ten Tournament
The No. 13 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (13-18, 5-15 Big Ten) will hit the court in the Big Ten tournament against the No. 12 seed Wisconsin Badgers (17-13, 9-11 Big Ten), Wednesday at 6:30 PM live on Big Ten Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-2.5)
|130.5
|-135
|+110
|DraftKings
|Ohio State (-2)
|130.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Ohio State (-2)
|130
|-125
|+105
|Tipico
|Ohio State (-1.5)
|131.5
|-
|-
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Wisconsin is 13-16-0 ATS this year.
- The Badgers have been an underdog by 2 points or more 14 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those games.
- Ohio State is 11-18-0 ATS this season.
- The Buckeyes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 29 times this season.
Wisconsin Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Badgers have experienced the 30th-biggest change this season, dropping from +10000 at the start to +25000.
- Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.
