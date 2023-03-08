The No. 13 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (13-18, 5-15 Big Ten) will hit the court in the Big Ten tournament against the No. 12 seed Wisconsin Badgers (17-13, 9-11 Big Ten), Wednesday at 6:30 PM live on Big Ten Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 13-16-0 ATS this year.

The Badgers have been an underdog by 2 points or more 14 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those games.

Ohio State is 11-18-0 ATS this season.

The Buckeyes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 29 times this season.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Badgers have experienced the 30th-biggest change this season, dropping from +10000 at the start to +25000.

Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

