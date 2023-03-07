The No. 1 seed Green Bay Phoenix (27-4) square off against the No. 2 Cleveland State Vikings (29-4) in the championship game of the Horizon tournament on Tuesday at 12:00 PM. The winner will secure an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

The Vikings' 74.5 points per game are 21.1 more points than the 53.4 the Phoenix give up to opponents.

Cleveland State has put together a 27-3 record in games it scores more than 53.4 points.

Green Bay's record is 24-3 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.

The Phoenix average 10.9 more points per game (68.2) than the Vikings allow (57.3).

Green Bay is 22-2 when scoring more than 57.3 points.

When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 68.2 points, it is 25-1.

