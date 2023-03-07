Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament Championship
Tuesday's contest at Indiana Farmers Coliseum has the Green Bay Phoenix (27-4) taking on the Cleveland State Vikings (29-4) at 12:00 PM ET (on March 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 64-63 win for Green Bay, so expect a tight matchup.
The Phoenix are coming off of a 69-65 win over Purdue Fort Wayne in their most recent game on Monday.
Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 64, Cleveland State 63
Green Bay Schedule Analysis
- The Phoenix's best win this season came in a 64-49 victory on February 23 over the Cleveland State Vikings, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in our computer rankings.
- The Phoenix have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.
- Green Bay has 17 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.
Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-49 at home over Cleveland State (No. 67) on February 23
- 82-65 on the road over Cleveland State (No. 67) on January 14
- 63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 74) on December 18
- 73-70 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 117) on November 18
- 70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 121) on December 14
Green Bay Performance Insights
- The Phoenix average 68.2 points per game (124th in college basketball) while giving up 53.4 per outing (ninth in college basketball). They have a +458 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.8 points per game.
- Green Bay is tallying 67.2 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 1 fewer points per game than its overall average (68.2).
- At home, the Phoenix are averaging 3.7 more points per game (70.9) than they are away from home (67.2).
- Defensively, Green Bay has played better at home this year, ceding 50.7 points per game, compared to 55.6 when playing on the road.
- The Phoenix's offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 67.1 points a contest compared to the 68.2 they've averaged this year.
