Monday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (26-4) and Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-18) squaring off at Indiana Farmers Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Green Bay, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on March 6.

The Phoenix are coming off of an 85-57 win against Wright State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 72, Purdue Fort Wayne 53

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix notched their signature win of the season on January 14, when they grabbed an 82-65 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in our computer rankings.

The Phoenix have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).

Green Bay has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (16).

Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins

64-49 at home over Cleveland State (No. 67) on February 23

63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 74) on December 18

73-70 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 117) on November 18

70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 121) on December 14

56-46 over Northeastern (No. 133) on November 25

Green Bay Performance Insights