The St. John's Red Storm (22-7) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (20-9) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 65.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 59.4 the Red Storm allow.

When Marquette gives up fewer than 66.1 points, it is 19-5.

Marquette is 17-2 when it scores more than 59.4 points.

The 66.1 points per game the Red Storm score are 8.6 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (57.5).

St. John's (NY) has a 21-3 record when scoring more than 57.5 points.

St. John's (NY) has a 21-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.7 points.

This year the Red Storm are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Golden Eagles give up.

The Golden Eagles make 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Red Storm's defensive field-goal percentage.

Marquette Schedule