How to Watch the Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big East Tournament
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. John's Red Storm (22-7) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (20-9) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.
Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 65.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 59.4 the Red Storm allow.
- When Marquette gives up fewer than 66.1 points, it is 19-5.
- Marquette is 17-2 when it scores more than 59.4 points.
- The 66.1 points per game the Red Storm score are 8.6 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (57.5).
- St. John's (NY) has a 21-3 record when scoring more than 57.5 points.
- St. John's (NY) has a 21-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.7 points.
- This year the Red Storm are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Golden Eagles give up.
- The Golden Eagles make 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Red Storm's defensive field-goal percentage.
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2023
|Creighton
|L 55-44
|Al McGuire Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Xavier
|W 58-46
|Cintas Center
|2/27/2023
|DePaul
|W 98-80
|Al McGuire Center
|3/4/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
