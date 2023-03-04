Two of the league's top scorers square off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth, 31.3 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (45-17) host Joel Embiid (second, 33.0 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (40-22) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Bucks are 4.5-point favorites. The matchup's point total is set at 231.5.

Bucks vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -4.5 231.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In 23 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 combined points.

Milwaukee has had an average of 226.5 points in its games this season, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Bucks have a 37-25-0 record against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has won 41, or 82%, of the 50 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won 25 of its 30 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs 76ers Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 23 37.1% 115.3 229.5 111.2 221.5 225.6 76ers 19 30.6% 114.2 229.5 110.3 221.5 223.0

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Bucks have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.

Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread at home (20-12-0) than it does in away games (17-13-0).

The Bucks score 115.3 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 110.3 the 76ers allow.

Milwaukee is 30-7 against the spread and 33-4 overall when scoring more than 110.3 points.

Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Bucks and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 37-25 23-13 30-32 76ers 36-26 3-2 36-26

Bucks vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks 76ers 115.3 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 30-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-10 33-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 30-6 111.2 Points Allowed (PG) 110.3 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 27-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-12 33-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-11

