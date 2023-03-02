The Wisconsin Badgers (11-19) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Purdue Boilermakers (18-9) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup airs on BTN.

Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison

The Badgers score an average of 69 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 65.4 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

Wisconsin has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 71.7 points.

Wisconsin has put together an 8-8 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

The Boilermakers score 71.7 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 73.2 the Badgers allow.

When Purdue puts up more than 73.2 points, it is 9-2.

Purdue is 16-0 when it allows fewer than 69 points.

This year the Boilermakers are shooting 42.3% from the field, 11.3% lower than the Badgers concede.

The Badgers shoot 42.9% from the field, just 0.8 lower than the Boilermakers allow.

