Thursday's contest at Target Center has the Purdue Boilermakers (18-9) matching up with the Wisconsin Badgers (11-19) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-64 victory as our model heavily favors Purdue.

The Badgers came out on top in their last matchup 78-70 against Michigan on Sunday.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 76, Wisconsin 64

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on February 26, the Badgers registered their best win of the season, a 78-70 home victory.

The Badgers have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 46th-most in the nation. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 15th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Wisconsin is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.

Wisconsin 2022-23 Best Wins

84-80 on the road over Michigan State (No. 54) on January 11

81-77 at home over Minnesota (No. 131) on January 8

76-70 on the road over Minnesota (No. 131) on February 11

64-57 on the road over Northwestern (No. 144) on February 23

88-62 at home over Rutgers (No. 185) on February 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Wisconsin Performance Insights