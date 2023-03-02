Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Cleveland State Vikings (27-4) and the Milwaukee Panthers (11-18) at Wolstein Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-53 and heavily favors Cleveland State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Panthers enter this matchup on the heels of a 64-58 victory over Robert Morris on Tuesday.
Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cleveland State 73, Milwaukee 53
Milwaukee Schedule Analysis
- On December 1 against the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings, the Panthers registered their best win of the season, a 59-52 victory at home.
- The Vikings have tied for the 77th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).
Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-54 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 169) on February 17
- 55-54 over Boise State (No. 183) on November 27
- 64-34 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 256) on February 23
- 65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 282) on December 31
- 76-66 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 290) on November 10
Milwaukee Performance Insights
- The Panthers have a -50 scoring differential, falling short by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 59 points per game, 296th in college basketball, and are allowing 60.7 per outing to rank 79th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Milwaukee has scored 61.3 points per game in Horizon action, and 59 overall.
- At home, the Panthers score 62 points per game. On the road, they average 56.3.
- In 2022-23 Milwaukee is allowing 5.7 fewer points per game at home (58.1) than away (63.8).
- While the Panthers are scoring 59 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, amassing 64.1 a contest.
