The Minnesota Wild (33-21-6) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they take on the New York Islanders (31-25-7) on Tuesday, February 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSN.

The Wild have put up a 6-2-2 record over their last 10 contests. They have totaled 19 goals while conceding 20 in that time. On the power play, 26 opportunities have resulted in six goals (23.1% success rate).

Before this matchup, here is who we expect to secure the win in Tuesday's hockey game.

Wild vs. Islanders Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Wild 3, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-135)

Wild (-135) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (33-21-6 overall) have a 10-6-16 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Minnesota has 23 points (10-7-3) in the 20 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The nine times this season the Wild finished a game with only one goal, they went 2-5-2 (six points).

Minnesota has finished 7-6-1 in the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 15 points).

The Wild have scored three or more goals 34 times, and are 24-7-3 in those games (to record 51 points).

In the 29 games when Minnesota has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 20-8-1 to register 41 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 18-13-2 (38 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 25 games. The Wild went 14-7-4 in those matchups (32 points).

Wild Rank Wild AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 26th 2.82 Goals Scored 2.9 25th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 2.7 7th 18th 31.3 Shots 30.3 21st 9th 30 Shots Allowed 31.7 19th 8th 23.7% Power Play % 16.3% 29th 7th 82.3% Penalty Kill % 82.4% 6th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Wild vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSN

ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.