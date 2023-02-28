Grayson Allen and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be hitting the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 104-101 win over the Suns, Allen had eight points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Allen, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.5 10.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 2.6 Assists -- 2.4 1.2 PRA -- 16.3 14.2 PR 10.5 13.9 13 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.6



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Grayson Allen has made 3.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.6% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.0 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Allen's opponents, the Nets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 98.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 101.8 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Nets give up 112.9 points per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 44.4 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Nets concede 22.9 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Nets allow 12 made 3-pointers per contest, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Grayson Allen vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 25 3 5 1 1 0 0 10/26/2022 28 5 5 4 1 0 0

