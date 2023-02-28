How to Watch the Bucks vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 28
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (43-17) will try to extend a 14-game winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (34-26) on February 28, 2023 at Barclays Center.
Bucks vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 46% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.
- Milwaukee has a 27-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46% from the field.
- The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.
- The 114.9 points per game the Bucks put up are only two more points than the Nets give up (112.9).
- Milwaukee has a 29-4 record when putting up more than 112.9 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are putting up 118.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 110.8 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Milwaukee is allowing 1.1 fewer points per game (110.7) than in away games (111.8).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Bucks have fared worse in home games this year, sinking 14.4 threes per game, compared to 14.5 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they've posted a 36.9% three-point percentage at home and a 35% mark in road games.
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Knee
|Wesley Matthews
|Out
|Calf
