Monday's contest that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (19-9) versus the DePaul Blue Demons (15-15) at Al McGuire Center has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 27.

The Golden Eagles head into this contest following a 58-46 victory over Xavier on Saturday.

Marquette vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Marquette vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 72, DePaul 63

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles beat the No. 4-ranked UConn Huskies, 59-52, on February 8, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Golden Eagles have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 29th-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

Marquette has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Golden Eagles are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.

Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 over Texas (No. 19/AP Poll)) on November 19

70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 18/AP Poll)) on November 20

61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18

72-63 on the road over DePaul (No. 61) on January 4

80-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 70) on January 22

Marquette Performance Insights