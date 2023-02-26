How to Watch the Wisconsin vs. Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Michigan Wolverines' (21-7) Big Ten schedule includes Sunday's matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers (10-19) at Kohl Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on BTN.
Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Wolverines score an average of 75 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 73.3 the Badgers give up to opponents.
- Michigan is 18-2 when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.
- Michigan has put together a 16-2 record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.
- The Badgers score 68.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 62.4 the Wolverines allow.
- Wisconsin is 8-12 when scoring more than 62.4 points.
- Wisconsin has an 8-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 75 points.
- The Badgers shoot 41.5% from the field, only 1.4% higher than the Wolverines allow defensively.
- The Wolverines make 47.3% of their shots from the field, 10.1% lower than the Badgers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 91-61
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/20/2023
|Rutgers
|W 88-62
|Kohl Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Northwestern
|W 64-57
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/26/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Kohl Center
