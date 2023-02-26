How to Watch the Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (19-35-5) will visit the Minnesota Wild (32-21-6) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET.
See the Wild-Blue Jackets game on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|Wild
|2-0 MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have allowed 161 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Wild's 166 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 1.7 goals-per-game average (17 total) during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|59
|34
|34
|68
|45
|42
|25%
|Mats Zuccarello
|57
|20
|36
|56
|32
|35
|37%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|59
|21
|24
|45
|8
|35
|47.9%
|Matthew Boldy
|59
|16
|23
|39
|25
|36
|55.7%
|Calen Addison
|54
|3
|24
|27
|18
|10
|-
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 218 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 30th in the league.
- With 151 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|57
|15
|39
|54
|35
|40
|-
|Patrik Laine
|44
|17
|21
|38
|27
|16
|38.6%
|Jack Roslovic
|56
|6
|28
|34
|28
|22
|45.1%
|Boone Jenner
|48
|18
|16
|34
|18
|22
|56.1%
|Kent Johnson
|56
|12
|15
|27
|25
|17
|26.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.