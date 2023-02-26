Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Phoenix Suns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Holiday, in his most recent game (February 24 win against the Heat) produced 24 points and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Holiday, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.5 19.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.2 6.1 Assists 7.5 7.1 6.3 PRA 34.5 31.8 31.9 PR 26.5 24.7 25.6 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.9



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Suns

Holiday has taken 15.9 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 14.3% and 14.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.4 threes per game, or 13.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Holiday's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Defensively, the Suns are fourth in the league, conceding 111.4 points per game.

The Suns give up 43.0 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

The Suns are the fifth-ranked team in the league, giving up 23.6 assists per game.

The Suns concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2022 38 24 2 9 4 1 4 2/10/2022 34 21 5 4 3 0 0

