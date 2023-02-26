Bucks vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 26
On Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks (42-17) will be trying to extend a nine-game home winning streak when taking on the Phoenix Suns (33-28). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Suns matchup in this article.
Bucks vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-4)
|-
|-170
|+145
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-3.5)
|-
|-175
|+145
Bucks vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game with a +216 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.1 points per game (11th in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).
- The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game, with a +91 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.9 points per game (22nd in NBA) and allow 111.4 per outing (fourth in league).
- Milwaukee has compiled a 33-23-3 record against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has won 32 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 29 times.
Bucks and Suns NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+600
|+240
|-
|Suns
|+425
|+235
|-2000
